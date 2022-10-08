Boil water advisory issued for portions of Flint Twp., Mundy Twp.

Boil water advisory
Boil water advisory(MGN)
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials have issued a precautionary boil water advisory for portions of Flint Township and Mundy Township following a water main break on Friday.

The break occurred in a 30-inch line near the Maple and Van Slyke Road intersection. The Genesee County Drain Commission said crews are working to repair the issue, and that they will continue through the weekend.

Due to a brief loss in pressure, officials said that bacterial contamination may have occurred in isolated areas, and that affected residents have been placed under a boil water order.

Due to a water main break, the Genesee County Drain Commission has placed portions of Mundy Township and Flint Township under a boil water advisory.(Genesee County Drain Commission)

Officials said residents who live or visit the areas under the boil order should follow these precautions:

  1. Do not drink water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. 
  2. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.  Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

The drain commission said the boil order will remain in effect until results from samples show that the water is safe to drink.

