Cool Saturday with sunshine during the afternoon; a tad warmer with more clouds Sunday.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We are off to a bit of a cloudy start across Mid-Michigan with quite chilly temperatures. We are doing the slow climb out of the low 30s today, in fact, MBS reached 32 degrees this morning making it the coldest temperature reading since April 29th.

Temperatures will rebound only into the mid 50s for most of us this afternoon as clouds eventually clear leading to a mostly sunny second half of the day. Winds are expected to be rather gusty this afternoon, however. Gusts of 20-25 mph (possibly up to 30 mph), combined with temperatures only into the 50s mids will make for chilly conditions outside.

Luckily, tonight’s winds will calm some, but overall staying a tad breezy overnight and tomorrow. Temperatures should fall into the low 40s tonight for most with clear skies. Tomorrow, expect temperatures to warm into the lower 60s with abundant sunshine to start the day off, clouds are expected by the afternoon going into the evening.

We look to start off the work week in the low 60s with more sunshine, warming to the 70 mark possibly on Tuesday. Wednesday-Thursday features our next rain chance.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.