Embarking on a new career: Dog in viral post lands himself a job

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A social media post about a stray dog in Midland County caught the eye of the right person.

“That dog has just enough drive, we’re going to turn him into a champion,” said Beth Wellman, director of the Humane Society of Midland County.

Wrangler, a 1-to-2-year-old Australian cattle dog spent three weeks at the shelter of the Midland County organization, waiting on the right family to find him. Turns out, he has a talent that endeared him to a competitive canine frisbee trainer in St. Louis, Mo.

“We knew he was a great fun dog because he’d play ball in the yard for hours, he’d play frisbee for hours,” Wellman said. “And one of our volunteers and kennel workers was able to finally hold his phone steady enough, while throwing frisbee to him because you had to be fast with that and was able to get a good caption of him doing so, catching the frisbee in the air.”

Almost faster than Wrangler himself, that video took off on social media and was shared by a local competitive frisbee trainer among her national group. The trainer in Missouri just had to have Wrangler.

“She said can you please go evaluate this dog,” Wellman said. “So she spent about an hour recording him, playing with him, doing the different things to see and then sent it back out. And that person said, ‘That’s perfect.’ "

Even though Wrangler is off to his new home, his friends at his old home say they plan to follow his journey.

“The adopter has already agreed to send videos and updates and information,” Wellman said. “We hope to stay in close contact and see all of the great things that Wrangler is going to do.”

If all goes well for Wrangler, he’ll continue catching frisbees -- and hearts -- around the world.

