Volunteers, community partners build multi-sport complex

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A one-of-a-kind, multipurpose sports court was built Saturday in Flint with help from the community, and some special partners from ESPN.

“Because Flint is such a united community, we saw how passionate and powerful they are and the way this community is trying to grow again,” said Fabiola Garcia, from Love Futball project manager.

The donation welcomed was by hosts, the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village at Dewey Park.

“They decided that they wanted to come to Flint. Flint has the culture of producing more professional athletes that any city in the history of America,” said Linnell McKenney, from Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village.

The court is multi-pitch; you can play basketball or soccer.

“This is necessary. We have to do what we have to do to give our children the opportunity to see themselves outside of this city,” McKenney said.

The community build day was open to the public with free breakfast included.

“We’re making changes right here in our community,” McKenney said.

Volunteers and Musco construction crews braving chilly temperatures hoping to inspire the future of Flint.

“This is a prime example of giving back to the community, bringing this huge opportunity to the Flint area and with that comes other jobs, so think about all the other opportunities that are going to come to the flint area,” said Reatta stroud, an operating engineer.

The new mini-pitch is now will be open to the public.

“This is the beginning of a new beginning,” McKenney said.

