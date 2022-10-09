State Police investigate Saginaw shooting, victim in hospital

(WCAX)
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting after a man was assaulted, then shot.

Troopers responded to a home on the 100 block of Charles Street at 10:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators said that the victim, a 23-year-old Saginaw man sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and taken to a local hospital for treatment. His is in stable condition.

A 32-year-old Mt. Pleasant man was taken into custody and lodged at the Saginaw County Jail.

Troopers found firearms, ammunition and narcotics after a search warrant was served on the home involved.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

