Bay Co. crash kills woman days before birthday

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 24-year-old woman has died following a crash that happened Monday morning in Bay County according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a truck versus pedestrian crash around 6:08 a.m. The truck was merging from M-47 to 10. The woman was walking in the merge lane when she was struck.

The Sheriff’s Office said she died at the scene. The woman would have turned 25 this week.

No one inside the truck was injured.

The sheriff’s office said the incident is under investigation.

