Beautiful Tuesday ahead, rain returns on Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s never easy giving up the weekend, but it’s a little easier with a beautiful start to the week like we’ve had today.

Temperatures have been pleasant for early October in the 50s and 60s and we’ve had sunshine from start to finish. As we work through the next couple of days, we’ll have another beautiful day tomorrow, but like last week’s warm temperatures, don’t get used to it! We’re in for a drop later this week and our next round of rain, a soaking one at that, it just around the corner.

This Evening & Overnight

Any outdoor plans or activities tonight, along with any errands, shouldn’t be interrupted by the weather tonight. Temperatures will remain in the 50s and 60s through sunset, before cooling off quickly into the 40s after that.

Low temperatures on Monday night. (WNEM)

With clear skies and light winds overnight, 40s should be widespread for overnight lows, with 30s in our coolest locations. Patchy fog is possible in a few places tomorrow as well.

Tuesday

Sunshine will stick around most of the day on Tuesday, with a chance to warm up significantly thanks to a south southwesterly wind flow around 5 to 15 miles per hour. Occasionally those winds will gust between 20 to 25 miles per hour.

High temperatures on Tuesday will be well above average. (WNEM)

Highs should top out around the lower and middle 70s in Mid-Michigan on Tuesday afternoon.

Clouds will start to increase into Tuesday evening, but we’re still largely expecting some sun to poke through during the evening hours ahead of sunset, which will be prior to 7 PM (6:59 PM) for the first time. We shouldn’t see any rain initially, but as we get closer to midnight, a few spotty showers are possible.

Rain will become more widespread into the overnight hours and overnight lows should stay a bit more mild because of it, remaining in the 50s. Rain may be a factor during the Wednesday morning bus stops and commutes.

Wednesday

Rain is possible much of the day Wednesday, but we could see a break early Wednesday afternoon. (WNEM)

The initial round of rain will likely stick around through the first half of the day, but we may be able to get a bit of a break behind it around lunchtime through the first couple of hours of the afternoon. But after that, the cold front swings through, bringing a line of showers, possibly a few thunderstorms into the late afternoon and evening hours. As we get into Tuesday, we should be able to be a bit more specific on the timeline tomorrow.

Between rounds of rain, highs on Wednesday will have a chance to remain above average for at least one more day, with the middle 60s to around 70, ultimately depending on the timing of rain.

Showers and storms are possible along a cold front Wednesday evening. (WNEM)

The rain on Wednesday afternoon and evening may need to be watched closely, as there seems to be a non-zero chance for a few strong storms. It’s far from a guarantee, but there are some factors worth watching, so we’ll keep you posted on that.

Rainfall amounts between 0.50 and 1" are possible from late Tuesday through Wednesday. (WNEM)

The main batch of rain should pull away by late Wednesday evening as the cold front moves off to the east. We’ll still have a chance for showers Thursday, but we’ll get a bit of a break initially behind the front. Rainfall amounts from late Tuesday night into Wednesday should land between 0.50 to 1.00″ for most areas.

