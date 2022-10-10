Bright & less breezy Monday, rain returns midweek

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend had some breezy conditions at times, but dry weather still allowed for outdoor activities and yard clean up! Anyone looking to continue more yard clean up should take advantage of conditions today and Tuesday as rain moves in by Wednesday. Temperatures will also sees 60s Monday, possibly 70s on Tuesday.

Today

Dry weather kicks off the bus stops for the new week and your morning drive, it’s just chilly so be sure to grab your jacket! Sunrise is at 7:44 AM for our hunters in the area, also be sure to bundle up if you’re heading out. Temperatures should warm up fairly quick today, back to the middle 50s by noon, then lower 60s this afternoon. Flint will check in near 62 degrees today. The wind will start out from the northwest today, eventually shifting to the southwest, but stay light at only 5 to 10 mph.

Monday sees highs right around 60 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies stay clear overnight allowing lows in the 30s again. You’ll want to keep your jacket nearby for the morning drive and bus stops on Tuesday morning. The wind will turn southerly but stay light at 5 mph or less.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny skies start the day but during the afternoon, we begin to see clouds moving back in. The rainfall holds off until the night, though. Highs will reach into the 70s Tuesday, temperatures will be around 10 degrees warmer than normal for mid-October. The warm up is thanks to a southwest wind Tuesday. Speeds should be from 5 to 15 mph with gusts near 20 mph.

Tuesday sees a brief warm up in the 70s. (WNEM)

Midweek Rain

Tuesday night should see the first wave of any rainfall. It’s not expected to be very heavy, just a widespread steady rain. There could be breaks later in the morning Wednesday, but shower coverage should pick back up in the afternoon and evening as the cold front eventually passes through. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but no severe weather is expected. If you have any outdoor chores, take advantage of the dry conditions Monday and Tuesday.

A cold front should bring periods of rain Wednesday. (WNEM)

Rainfall on Wednesday alone could total up to 0.50″ in parts of Mid-Michigan. Scattered showers Thursday and Friday should slightly bolster those totals by the weekend.

Wednesday could have rainfall totals near 0.50". (WNEM)

Take a look at the temperature drop-off after this rain in the full 7-Day Forecast!

