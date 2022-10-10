Churches honored for efforts in aftermath of deadly Flint house explosion

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Next month will mark one year since the deadly house explosion on Hogarth Avenue in Flint that killed two people and sent two others to the hospital.

In total, 27 homes were damaged or destroyed because of the blast. Some residents were displaced, and others were left with unexpected costs to their homes.

The tragedy brought the community together to help their neighbors.

On Oct. 9, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley presented two churches with the city’s highest honor for their efforts to help those affected by the blast.

“Hogarth is only a couple of streets away and our churches really went into action and began to provide and help and give support to the community,” said Le Bailey, bishop at the Hand of God Ministries.

The Hand of God Ministries was one of the churches recognized for its heroic efforts to assist the community on Hogarth Avenue after the explosion last November.

“We’re just doing us, caring about the community that we love, caring about the people that we love, and just doing our part one day at a time,” said Dr. Tonya Bailey, pastor at the Hand of God Ministries.

Neeley honored the Hand of God Ministries and Saint Pius Catholic Church with the key of the city on Sunday.

In the aftermath of the deadly explosion that left the neighborhood in ruins, the two churches mobilized to bring aid to the residents who were displaced and affected.

“When we got the call about the unfortunate event that took place, we just opened up our doors. We began to become a distribution center. We provided clothing, blankets, food, shelter, and whatever comfort that we could provide for those families that were in need,” Tonya Bailey said.

The churches continue to provide support for the community offering what Le Bailey says is the most important – emotional support.

“Just being here to sit with them in it and I think that’s really important because some trauma, you know what happens then, but it can linger for a while and sometimes you just need to sit with it with the person,” Le Bailey said.

Neeley said the churches stepping up shows how the community can come together to help each other recover from the tragedy of that day.

“We stand together united and the understanding that we are better as one united community and today with the recognition of the key to this organization, this faith-based organization, says that ‘hey, we recognize your fantastic works. And we want to make sure that we honored you for it,’” Neeley said.

