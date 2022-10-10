Man seriously injured in Saginaw shooting, police say

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 41-year-old Saginaw man was seriously injured in a shooting in the city on Oct. 7, according to Michigan State Police.

The shooting happened in the area of Freuh Street and Webber Street about 12:25 a.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed the man was shot inside a vehicle, MSP said.

He suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. He is in stable condition, according to police.

No suspects have been taken into custody.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information, contact Det. Trooper Erich Meggert at 989-313-6435 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

