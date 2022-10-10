Mid-Michigan sites receive $820K for redevelopment

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Three contaminated sites in mid-Michigan have received $820,000 from the state for redevelopment.

The brownfield grants were awarded to sites in Sebewaing, Bay City, and West Branch by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

The plans for the sites include a new credit union in Sebewaing, a restaurant and brewery with loft-style apartments in Bay City, and a new pharmacy in West Branch.

Frankenmuth Credit Union received $395,000 for the Sebewaing project. The new credit union will be located at 561 S. Beck St. and the two adjoining properties. The total cost of the project is $3.8 million and will create seven new jobs after the site’s environmental contamination is remediated this year, EGLE said.

“The EGLE brownfield grant award is a significant step forward in redeveloping a contaminated site in the Village of Sebewaing,” said Carl Osentoski, executive director of the Huron County Brownfield Authority & Huron Economic Development Corporation. “In addition, the private investment from Frankenmuth Credit Union will add a significant new tax base as well as adding new jobs to the community. By taking a contaminated brownfield property and carefully remediating the site, Frankenmuth Credit Union will address community redevelopment in a sustainable way.”

The Beck Street property has remained vacant since the 2010s. Soil contamination associated with the property’s former use as a filling station will be addressed to enable the reuse of the site, EGLE said.

The Bay City Brownfield Redevelopment Authority plans to use the $275,000 grant it received to help remediate and redevelop a former gasoline filling and service station located at 1108 N. Water St.

The site will be renovated into a restaurant and brewery with three loft-style apartments on the second floor.

“The city is very excited to see this project come to fruition. This project will bring even more vibrancy to our downtown and help to continue the positive energy we are seeing in Bay City. The developer has so much passion for our area and wants to be a local and regional partner and we are thrilled to continue to be partners to be sure this project is successful,” said Sara Dimitroff, Bay City Economic Development project manager.

The project is expected to cost $4.7 million and is expected to create 30 full-time jobs and 50 part-time jobs.

The city of West Branch plans to use the $150,000 grant it received to address environmental contamination at a former gas station located at 508 E. Houghton Ave. The existing structure will be repurposed to create a new pharmacy, EGLE said.

“The city of West Branch is excited to partner with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy on a Brownfield Redevelopment Program grant. The grant will allow for the redevelopment of a long time vacant and abandoned property which will help foster economic development within the city. The collaboration will help our Brownfield Redevelopment Authority accomplish its goal of making our community safer, more beautiful and more economically viable,” West Branch City Manager John Dantzer said.

The $290,000 project is expected to create two full-time jobs and four part-time jobs.

