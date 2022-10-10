Saginaw County looking to fill Medical Examiner Investigator openings

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Doctor Russell Bush is the Chief Medical Examiner for Saginaw County. He’s looking for ten people who want to become a Medical Examiner Investigator. The on-call position responds to death scenes and documents relevant circumstances surrounding the deaths reported to the Office of the Medical Examiner.

Bush says right now, there are six MEI’s that work with the county. He’s wants to double that amount. But Bush will be the first to tell you this job isn’t for everyone.

“What we’ve had in the past are some folks that have gotten into this, have actually done the training, and then when they get out in the field and they find out that the circumstances and the environment is not what they expected, leave,” Bush said.

Bush says a death scene, depending on the condition of the body, can be a gruesome place to be.

“The environment becomes very nasty, as far as the cleanliness, and the odors and the visual stimuli are not pleasant,” Bush said.

Bush is quick to point out, the six MEI’s are getting the job done for the residents of Saginaw County. He’s hoping to bolster the number of MEI’s so it stays that way.

“I don’t want to burn the folks out that we have. At the present we’re managing fine. We just want to make sure that we have the people that are necessary to continue to do the job,” Bush said.

Saginaw County Contoller/Chief Administrative Officer Robert Belleman sent out this press release (see below) with details about the MEI openings.

The County of Saginaw is interested in hiring up to ten (10) Medical Examiner Investigators (MEI). An MEI responds to death scenes in Saginaw County and documents the relevant circumstances surrounding the deaths reported to the Office of the Medical Examiner. An MEI is a scheduled on-call position. MEI’s must possess a minimum of three (3) years of experience in law enforcement; as a first responder (i.e. firefighter, EMT/paramedic); as a licensed or certified nurse or medical care provider; or have any equivalent combination of education and experience which provides the knowledge, skills, aptitude , attitude and abilities to perform the work; or possess an associate’s degree in criminal justice, forensic science, nursing or closely related field from a two year university, college or technical school; preferably at least 24 years of age, possess a valid Michigan driver’s license and be acquainted with Michigan Medical Examiner statutes. Compensation: MEI’s are paid $150.00 per death investigation. To Apply: Interested parties should submit letter if interest and qualifications to the Office of the Medical Examiner at 1600 N. Michigan Avenue, Saginaw, MI 48602 or by email to medicalexaminer(a)saginawcounty.com. A full job description is available at www.saginawcounty.com/departments/medical-examiner.

