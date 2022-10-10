Saginaw woman accused of stealing more than $100K from mother

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw woman has been charged for allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from a vulnerable adult.

Valda Cork, 59, of Saginaw, is accused of spending more than $1.1 million of her mother’s money over a 12-month period, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

Cork was appointed her mother’s guardian and conservator in 2018 after her mother suffered multiple strokes and was unable to care for herself, the Attorney General’s Office said.

During a 12-month period, Cork spent more than $1.1 million of her mother’s money, which included $228,817 in spending Cork did not report to the probate court, and $664,872 for the purchase of a condo in Pompano Beach, Florida, the Attorney General’s Office said, adding Cork did not have court authorization for the purchase.

The AG’s office believes Cork planned to inherit the condo from her mother’s estate without having to go through probate court.

“A person who takes advantage of a vulnerable person is deplorable,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “A person who commits these types of crimes will be prosecuted and held accountable.”

Cork has been charged with two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000, and two counts of taxes – failure to file/false return/payment.

She is due back in court on Sept. 26.

