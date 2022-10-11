Blast of warmth Tuesday before windy & rainy conditions move in

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Tuesday gets a quick blast of warmth before clouds and rain make a return to the area. If you have any yard clean up to do or other outdoor chores, you’ll want to get them done today. Along with the rain, the wind will be picking up tonight and Wednesday, so you’ll want to bring in or secure any loose outdoor objects. Temperatures take a cooler turn for the second half of the week.

Today

Conditions are quite similar to Monday morning starting off today. Grab a jacket as you’re out the door as many are falling into the range of 30s. The sunshine sticks around all morning and into the afternoon, we don’t see clouds moving in until late this afternoon and during the dinner timeframe. Rainfall won’t pick up until after dark. As mentioned above, take advantage of the dry and less windy weather today to prepare for the rain and wind tonight and tomorrow. Highs will reach near 74 for many today, around 10 degrees warmer than normal for mid-October. The breeze picks up this afternoon with a southwest direction at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

There's a blast of warmth Tuesday with highs near 74 degrees in the afternoon. (WNEM)

Tonight

After sundown is when the weather begins to turn more active. We’re expecting the wind to start to pick up, as well as rain. In regard to the wind, speeds will sustain from 15 to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. Rainfall will overspread the area by midnight, but this should be a lighter, steadier rain. Lows will be milder thanks to the clouds, only landing around 55 degrees.

Rainfall will overspread the area Tuesday night. (WNEM)

Wednesday

The morning bus stops and drive will be breezy and wet, but there may be a lull in the rain activity late in the morning. If we do see a lull, we’re still expecting more rainfall to pick back up during the afternoon and through dinnertime. This rain could have some heavier pockets, even a few thunderstorms, but no severe weather is expected.

Wednesday afternoon and evening sees more rain picking up as a cold front moves through. (WNEM)

The wind will stay stronger during the day ahead of the cold front. Sustained speeds will be between 20 to 25 mph, and gusts will be up to 35+ mph. We expect to see some sticks and branches down, possibly an isolated power outage too.

Wednesday will see stronger wind gusts around 35+ mph. (WNEM)

Behind the cold front into Wednesday night, rainfall will start to wind down. The rain picked up on Wednesday and Wednesday night will likely total between 0.5″ and 1.0″. Scattered lighter showers Thursday and Friday will slightly bolster those totals through the end of the week.

The majority of rainfall this week is picked up on Wednesday. Totals could range from 0.5" to 1.0". (WNEM)

Highs Wednesday will reach the upper 60s, then the cold front keeps us substantially cooler the rest of the week. Take a look at those temperatures and rain chances for the rest of the week in your full 7-Day Forecast!

