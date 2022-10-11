Detroit man arrested for allegedly sex trafficking Saginaw woman

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 33-year-old Detroit man was arrested for allegedly sex trafficking a Saginaw woman.

John Luke Ramirez, of Detroit, was arraigned on Tuesday, Oct. 11 for accepting earnings of a prostitute, transporting a person for prostitution, and human trafficking – forced labor/commercial sex.

The victim, a 21-year-old Saginaw woman, was rescued and is recovering with family in Lapeer County, according to Michigan State Police.

The woman had previously been reported missing by her family, police said.

The woman’s family saw commercial sex ads for her in the Oakland County area and contacted police, police said.

Through investigative leads, detectives were able to make contact with the woman at the Marvin Gardens Inn in Southfield.

“After speaking with the woman, it was determined she was being forced into sex trafficking by a male she had met through social media. She added that the suspect would sit in his car in the parking lot near her room during her ‘dates’ and had control of her phone,” MSP said.

Detectives identified the suspect as Ramirez.

Police also located two other girls at the hotel and interviewed them, police said.

Police conducted a traffic stop on Ramirez and he was taken into custody.

Ramirez was given a $50,000 cash bond. He is due back in court on Oct. 24.

If you are a victim of human trafficking or believe you have information about trafficking, call 1-888-373-7888.

