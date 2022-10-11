Flint awarded new federal grant to fight crime

Flint, Mich. (WNEM) -Lottie Ferguson is the Chief Resilience Officer for the City of Flint. She’s thrilled more federal funds are headed to the Vehicle City as part of the effort to fight violent crime within city limits.

“I am happy to tell you that the City of Flint, Michigan was awarded the Community Based Violence, Intervention, and Prevention Initiative grant in the amount of $1,500,000. This aims to implement evidence informed strategies to reduce and prevent violent crime in the City of Flint,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson says the grant is a planning and implementation grant. She told us how the money will be used.

“The first year will be used specifically for planning of the activities. And the following two years will be used with community partners for implementation of this grant,” Ferguson said.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley tells us public safety is one of his top priorities. He thanked both federal and local partners for securing more crime fighting dollars for Flint.

“Crime is more than forty percent down here in the City of Flint, and the homicides are almost down more than fifty percent, we have more good news from our partners,” Neeley said.

As for Ferguson, she says Flint will continue to stay aggressive in the pursuit of additional federal grants.

“This is the first of hopefully many public safety grants that we will receive from the federal government to ensure that Flint is a fantastic place, continues to be a fantastic place for us to live, work, and play,” Ferguson said.

