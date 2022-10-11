MAN CONVICTED IN 2020 SHOOTING DEATH OUTSIDE LOCAL BAR

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said a jury returned a guilty verdict against a Flint man related to the 2020 shooting death of another man outside a local bar.

Quinton Jabiri-Dakarai Larry, 32, is convicted of first-degree premeditated murder for shooting and killing 33-year-old Tristan Andre Smith outside Rube’s Bar on North Chevrolet Avenue near Flushing Road in Flint.

According to testimony at trial, there was a large crowd of people hanging outside when a verbal altercation between two people quickly turned physical and gunfire rang out sending throngs of people running for cover. Smith, who was not involved in the altercation that started the melee, was struck by a bullet and transported to Hurley Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. At least one other person was struck by gunfire in addition to Smith. That individual was hit in the back and survived.

A diligent investigation by City of Flint police and Michigan State Police identified Larry as a suspect and his home and vehicle were searched turning up a 9mm pistol that matched the ballistics of the bullet found during the autopsy on the victim.

“This is another tragic story from the streets of our community where an individual who was simply out having fun with family and friends lost his life as a result of senseless and unjustifiable gun violence,” said Prosecutor Leyton.

Larry faces life in prison without the possibility of parole when he is sentenced on November 7th.

