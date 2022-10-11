Rain arrives tonight, sticks around Wednesday with wind

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a fantastic October day, but as usual in the fall season, days like these come and go quickly in Mid-Michigan!

We managed the 60s and 70s around the area today, with plenty of sunshine. But as we head into the evening hours, we’re already seeing clouds increase and eventually some rain will move into the area later on this evening. Once that wet weather arrives, it will be sticking around for much of the day on Wednesday.

This Evening & Overnight

Rain is not expected to arrive until after sunset (6:59 PM) tonight, so you still have a chance to enjoy the beautiful temperatures. Winds are breezy tonight, so you’ll have to battle that, with a southwesterly flow around 10 to 20 miles per hour, occasionally gusting above 20 miles per hour.

Those winds will at least keep our temperatures a bit warmer tonight, with overnight lows only expected to drop into the 50s tonight.

Rain returns late this evening after a dry start to the week. (WNEM)

Rain will eventually move into our southwesterly areas around 8-9 PM and expand northeastward from there through the rest of the night. Just about everyone is expected to see rainfall either late this evening or overnight. Severe weather is not expected, but rain could come down at a good rate at times, along with a few rumbles of thunder.

Wednesday

Rainfall is likely on Wednesday morning. (WNEM)

Rain will stick around through the morning hours on Wednesday, but there is a chance things slow down around late morning and the first few hours of the afternoon, between rounds. Showers will still be possible during this time, but they may become more spotty for a time. It’s not impossible that we could see a little sun poke through here and there, though not for everyone.

Although a few showers are still possible, rain is expected to slow down a bit around midday Wednesday. (WNEM)

Highs tomorrow will be a bit variable, hitting the low to middle 60s north and west of the Tri-Cities, with middle to upper 60s from the Tri-Cities to the south and east. Winds will be strong out of the south southwest around 15 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts over 30 miles per hour.

High temperatures Wednesday are expected to be in the 60s. (WNEM)

From the late afternoon into the evening hours, a cold front coming in from the west will bring a second round of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms.

Showers and storms will be possible along a cold front Wednesday evening. (WNEM)

This round will have the potential to produce some heavier rain as well, and with an already gusty day, any thunderstorms may be able to tap into even stronger winds above ground level and bring them down to the surface. So while severe weather is not expected, some of these showers and any thunderstorms could produce strong winds and some spotty damage isn’t completely off the table.

Projected Rainfall amounts through 8 AM Thursday. (WNEM)

Rain should start to taper off closer to midnight, and we’ll likely get another lull. Showers will remain possible overnight, but much more spotty than the evening hours. Rainfall amounts from late Tuesday through 8 AM Thursday should generally fall between 0.50″ to 1″.

Overnight lows will be in the 40s.

