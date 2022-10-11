Tips for dealing with mental health issues

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A recent poll showed that nine out of 10 adults believe there is a mental health crisis in the United States and the pandemic made it worse.

“Mental health is just important as physical health,” said Dexter Clarke, director of faith-based and community engagement initiative at Genesee Health Systems.

Monday, Otc. 10 was World Mental Health Day and the theme this year was ‘Make mental health for all a global priority.’

During the height of the pandemic, mental health rates rose drastically. Two years later, mental health across the world remains a growing concern.

“We overuse the term ‘it’s OK to not be OK,’” Clarke said. “I think we need to be able to say it’s OK to be worried. It’s OK to be anxious. It’s OK to be fearful. But it’s not OK to be to a point where you can’t function.”

Clarke credits the rise in mental health problems not only to the pandemic but the increase in school shootings and other tragedies like hurricane Ian.

He says we must remove the stigma around mental health and acknowledge when we are struggling.

“What we need to do first of all is admit that I am a little stressed, I am overwhelmed, I am worried, I am feeling anxious,” Clarke said. “After that then what we need to do is say ‘what do I need to do to deal with that.’”

Outside of seeking professional help, Clarke says there are things we can do to cope with stress.

“Find something that you enjoy doing. With the pandemic we were limited, we couldn’t go out, we couldn’t do things we used to enjoy,” Clarke said “We’re getting back to where we can do those things so get involved with things that you enjoy doing. Whether that’s sports, whether it’s exercise, whether it’s going to a restaurant and eating at your favorite place but find something that you enjoy doing.”

Clarke says a big thing to take away is knowing mental health problems do not always mean mental illness, and that everyone struggles sometimes.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.