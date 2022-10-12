Former Grand Blanc Twp trustee charged with larceny

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Oct. 12, 2022
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A former Grand Blanc Township trustee and local business owner turned himself in on Wednesday.

Ken Thomas, owner of Thomas Appliance Company, was arraigned in the 67th District Court on Oct. 12 for 16 counts of larceny by conversion and one count of larceny by false personation.

Thomas is due back in court on Oct. 20 for a probable cause conference.

