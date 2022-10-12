Judge on ballot despite upcoming retirement

Judge Joseph J. Farah
Judge Joseph J. Farah(WNEM)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge will remain on the November ballot despite his upcoming retirement.

Judge Joseph Farah announced his retirement earlier this year following sexual harassment allegations made against him. Following the allegations, Farah was relieved from his in-person docket.

Shortly after, he announced his retirement, which is effective Nov. 9.

Because his official retirement day is not until after the Nov. 8 election, Farah’s name remains on the ballot, the Genesee County Clerk’s Office said.

Upon Farah’s retirement, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will name his replacement. That person will have to run for office during the 2024 election if they wish to remain in that position.

