Lockhart Chemical files for bankruptcy after Flint River spill

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Lockhart Chemical, the company responsible for the Flint River spill in June, has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

The discharge of the petroleum-based substance led to a no-contact order for the river stretching from Stepping Stone Falls to Leith Street. That order remains in place.

Lockhart is under a state order from using its sewage pipes to discharge wastewater from its facility. Instead, it has to pump it into above-ground storage tanks to be trucked out. If Lockhart decides to use its faulty infrastructure, it could be fined up to $25,000 per day.

Chapter 7 bankruptcy is for individuals or businesses that cannot make regular payments toward their debts. Under it, most collection actions against the filing party are automatically stopped and a trustee is appointed to sell off the assets with the proceeds going to creditors.

