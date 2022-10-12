Lockhart Chemical files for bankruptcy after Flint River spill

An order that prohibits contact with Flint River remains in effect as clean-up efforts continue.
By Meg McLeod and Mike Herek
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Lockhart Chemical, the company responsible for the Flint River spill in June, has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

The discharge of the petroleum-based substance led to a no-contact order for the river stretching from Stepping Stone Falls to Leith Street. That order remains in place.

Lockhart is under a state order from using its sewage pipes to discharge wastewater from its facility. Instead, it has to pump it into above-ground storage tanks to be trucked out. If Lockhart decides to use its faulty infrastructure, it could be fined up to $25,000 per day.

Chapter 7 bankruptcy is for individuals or businesses that cannot make regular payments toward their debts. Under it, most collection actions against the filing party are automatically stopped and a trustee is appointed to sell off the assets with the proceeds going to creditors.

