Millions will be used to eliminate eyesores in Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An aggressive plan to tear down blighted structures in Flint and Genesee County has been announced.

“This is our official kickoff for the city of Flint and Genesee County demolition program,” said Genesee County Land Bank Executive Director Michael Freeman.

Freeman says nearly $40-million is being used to demolish more than 1,900 blighted structures throughout Genesee County. $24-million is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act. The Mott Foundation has contributed $10-million. The Land Bank and the country treasurer are contributing a combined $4.5-million and $1-million is coming from federal community project funding.

“These dollars aren’t just helping the city of Flint directly, we’re going to be taking care of blighted property all across the county including the city of Burton, Flint Township and Mundy Township,” said Genesee County Commissioner Domonique Clemons.

Pre-demolition work has already begun on several of the buildings. The Genesee County Land Bank intends to secure an additional $5.8-million to demolish 505 additional blighted structures to reach its goal of clearing 2.415 blighted structures.

The funding secured will also be used to maintain the properties for five years after demolition.

