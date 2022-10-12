Rain & wind Wednesday, cooler air on the way

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A cold front is on the way which brings changes to the forecast, but before the cold front we have rainy and windy conditions in store. It’s a good day to stay inside and catch up on any cleaning or house chores! If you will be heading out today, keep the rain gear with you through the daytime. Although there will be lulls in activity, chances don’t go away until a brief period during the overnight. After that, shower chances will pick back up and take us through the rest of the workweek.

Today

The bus stop and morning drive have damp conditions with the breeze picking up too. Temperatures are between 55 and 58 degrees all across Mid-Michigan this morning. Rainfall is more widespread across the southern half of our viewing area, but although there’s a pause up north, more showers will fill back in near sunrise from the west.

Rain at 7 AM Wednesday (WNEM)

We’re expecting a brief lull in shower activity from around 10 AM to 2 PM, but even then the area won’t be completely dry. It will be more of a reduction in frequency of showers.

Rain at 1 PM Wednesday (WNEM)

As the cold front begins moving across the Great Lakes and Lower Peninsula, rain will pick up in coverage through the mid-afternoon and all the way through dinner. Late this evening, sinking air behind the cold front should create a dry period with a brief clearing too. This will be closer to midnight and shortly thereafter.

Rain picks up again later today along the cold front. (WNEM)

Wind gusts today are expected to run between 30 to 35 mph from the south southwest, but any thunderstorms we see this afternoon and evening could bring gusts even stronger. We’re still not expecting severe weather, but some sticks and branches down are possible with the rain and wind.

Wednesday will be a windy day with gusts between 30 and 35+ mph. (WNEM)

Highs today will be cooler with the clouds and rain, likely landing near 60 degrees up north, and middle 60s in the Tri-Cities and Flint. This may be our last day in the 60s for at least a week after our cold front passes through, bringing a cooler pattern.

Wednesday will be cooler in the lower to middle 60s. (WNEM)

Tonight

As mentioned above, there should be a brief clearing with a few-hour long dry span around and after midnight. The wind will also subside in speed overnight, closer to 5 to 15 mph from the southwest. Lows will settle to around 44 degrees, and scattered showers will start to settle back in towards sunrise Thursday. The morning drive and bus stops Thursday should still be damp and chilly.

Thursday

With a southwesterly wind still being able to hold, we should see some lake-enhanced showers picking back up. Expect to see scattered showers through the day, but the best chance will be farther west. Rain coverage will be more on-and-off compared to Wednesday.

Highs Thursday will only reach to around 54 degrees. It will feel chillier overall as wind speeds range from 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Thursday will be substantially cooler in the lower to middle 50s. (WNEM)

Although some small rain totals less than 0.10″ could be added during the daytime, the majority of rainfall will be picked up from Wednesday and Wednesday night. By around 8 AM Thursday morning, totals are still on track to range between 0.5″ and 1.0″.

Rain through 8 AM Thursday should total between 0,5" to 1.0". (WNEM)

