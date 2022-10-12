Showers move through tonight, much cooler Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Well, we knew it wouldn’t last this time of year, and although we kept the warmth around for one more day, the first sign of change has arrived with showers tonight.

These showers are coming in ahead of a cold front, which will bring even more change tomorrow in the temperature department. There’s a good chance that our temperatures on Tuesday, could be the warmest for the rest of the year.

This Evening & Overnight

Showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will be passing through Mid-Michigan through the evening hours, eventually moving east out of the area (eastern Thumb) by around 10-11 PM. If you have plans outdoors tonight or wanted to run errands without the rain, be sure to check in with our Interactive Radar,

Severe weather is not anticipated, however, these showers have the potential to be gusty as they come through tonight, especially if any thunderstorms develop. We’ll be keeping an eye on them closely. Interestingly, Wisconsin had some thunder-less tornadic activity earlier today. Our threat of that here is very low, but it illustrates the environment today.

Once showers exit the region tonight, skies may actually clear out for a bit. Lows will settle in the 40s in most areas for overnight lows. And our wind will back off to around 5 to 15 miles per hour. Although skies may clear out for a time, some spotty showers are still possible overnight and early tomorrow.

Thursday

More scattered showers are possible through the day on Thursday, but they’ll be more scattered than some of the rounds of rain we experienced for our Wednesday. No severe weather would be expected tomorrow, and even the threat for any thunder is very low.

Skies will be a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies, with highs landing in much cooler territory tomorrow. Plan for highs in the 50s, with a west southwesterly wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting occasionally near 25 miles per hour.

Showers will taper off to just spotty showers as Thursday evening goes along, with many getting a chance to break up the clouds a little bit into the overnight. Lows will settle into the 30s on Thursday night.

