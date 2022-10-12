Swan Valley Learning Center needs director to stay open beyond October

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Lonnie Kubik wiped away tears as she worried about families who may lose childcare soon. Kubik is the assistant director at the Swan Valley Learning Center (SVLC).

“It would be devastating for sure,” Kubik said.

Swan Valley Schools Superintendent Mat Mcrae said the State of Michigan state could close SVLC by the end of the month if a new director with proper credentials isn’t found soon. The SVLC has been without a director since September 26.

Kubik is the assistant director, but she said moving to director is not in the cards for her.

“I would love to, but I don’t have the credentials to take the position. And even further than that, it would mean me leaving teaching, and I don’t want to leave teaching,” Kubik said.

The SVLC serves dozens of families and over 150 children. That includes three and four-year-old preschool, daycare, and before and after school programs for children up to age 12.

“Most of our kids come from all daycare kids, families that are working, parents that work nonstop, so yes, I mean we are needed here. Sometimes we’re the only stable thing in their life. You know, they see us every day, five days a week,” Kubik said.

If you have the qualifications to be the next director of the SVLC, then Swan Valley Schools wants to hear from you.

“We have a really good team in place. Small enough, easy enough to work with. We’ve always been kind of a family here because we’re here. We see each other more than we do our families sometimes. So just apply and want to be part of our family,” Kubik said.

If you’d like to learn more about the childcare director position or apply, click here.

