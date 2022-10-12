Teen sentenced for crash that killed Flint police officer

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teenager who pleaded guilty to the crash that killed a Flint police officer has been sentenced.

In August, the teen pleaded guilty to reckless driving causing death for the February crash that killed Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie. As part of the plea, his manslaughter charge was dropped.

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the teen was sentenced to an undetermined amount of time in a juvenile detention facility, the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office said.

“I think there has to be consequences for this young man’s actions and I agree with the judge that he needs to be detained for a period of time,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

The Flint Police Department said it accepts the ruling.

Birnie served the department for 26 years.

“The men and women of the city of Flint Police Department are forever grateful to have served with Captain Birnie. We will never forget his ultimate sacrifice,” the department said, adding they stand with Birnie’s family.

Birnie’s family issued the following statement following the sentencing:

“We are grateful that our words and feelings on the devastating loss of our dad, did not fall on deaf ears. We were not only listened to, but acknowledged. Our dad’s death has changed our lives drastically. We now feel heard and understood. Our dad was a spectacular man that deserved so many more years with us. It is our hope that the person responsible for this horrific loss will take responsibility for their actions. It is because of their actions that we will never see our dad/husband again.”

The teen is due back in court on Nov. 15 for a review.

