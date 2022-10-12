Weatherization program to help low-income residents reduce heating bills

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The governor’s office announced the Department of Health and Human Services is receiving a large increase in federal funding to help low-income Michiganders.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law created a $3.5 billion stimulus for the assistance program in addition to existing funding, adding on more than $183 million for five to seven years, the governor’s office said.

If the spending occurs over five years, officials say it will triple annual production and expenditures in Michigan from 1,300 to 3,900 homes. The funds will be available starting Nov. 1.

The weatherization assistance program reduces household energy costs by an average of $283 per year, helping 1,500 low-income families in Michigan, the state said.

“MDHHS wants to make sure Michigan residents can keep their heat turned on this winter,” said Elizabeth Hertel, the department’s director. “Getting your home weatherized will reduce energy costs, allowing you to spend your money on food, clothing and other critical household needs.”

Officials say health and safety issues like elevated levels of carbon monoxide, moisture problems, mold, ventilation needs, and heating systems safety and efficiency can be addressed by the program.

Eligibility is based on household income and if the home’s current condition is weatherization ready.

Anyone interested in applying for the Weatherization Assistance Program can contact their local provider.

