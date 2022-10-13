AG, Michigan Humane partner up to prosecute animal abuse cases

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Humane are teaming up to investigate and prosecute cases of animal abuse.

Nessel’s office said large-scale, multi-jurisdictional, well-organized fighting rings and similar operations require exceptional resources for investigation and prosecution. Her department will provide support and resources to Michigan Humane and its agents in pursuit of perpetrators.

“I know most Michiganders think of their pets as family members and subjecting those family members to abuse is incomprehensible,” Nessel said. “Animal abuse is cruel and sadistic. It is also a crime that is often associated with other serious criminal activity, including domestic violence, illegal possession of firearms, illegal gambling, drug possession and large-scale animal abuse and fighting rings. I am proud to partner with Michigan Humane to prosecute these offenders.”

“Animal cruelty isn’t an animal issue. It is a human issue. The partnership between Michigan Humane and the Michigan Attorney General’s Office will strengthen our ability to address animal cruelty towards creating healthier and safer communities for everyone,” Michigan Humane President and CEO Matt Pepper said.

Nessel and Michigan Humane previously partnered to raise awareness for puppy scams.

