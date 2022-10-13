BREAKING: MSU President Stanley resigns

MSU President Stanley addresses the Lansing Economic Club during their luncheon
MSU President Stanley addresses the Lansing Economic Club during their luncheon (WILX)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley shares a video message on Thursday with the Spartan community on his difficult decision to resign as MSU’s president. He gave his notice of resignation to the Board of Trustees of MSU.

“It has been my privilege to serve this great institution and the students. faculty, staff, and alumni who are the heart and soul of the university,” said in a message from Stanley.

Effective 90 days from Oct. 13, he reflects on the institution’s collective successes and encourages students and faculty, staff, and alumni to continue their great work empowering excellence, advancing equity, and expanding our impact.

Stay with News 10 as this story develops.

