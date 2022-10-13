Cooler weather pattern settling in Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve been on the temperature roller-coaster so far this week, having passed peak on Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll head downwards with temperatures today with that pattern holding through the weekend. With this colder pattern setting up, “lake-effect” would be the perfect way to describe rain chances over the next several days. If you’ll be outside or running errands, know that rain chances won’t be zero at any particular time, but the lake-effect nature will cause showers to be more hit-or-miss.

Today

The passage of the cold front Wednesday evening has led to cooler temperatures at the bus stop this morning. Most locations are sitting around 44 to 46 degrees with cloud coverage holding on. A few isolated showers have tried to move in from the west, but they’ve been breaking apart as they move in. For today, shower coverage should actually be greater during the afternoon hours as that will coincide with peak heating for the day. Keep the rain gear nearby for the afternoon bus stops!

Thursday will see scattered lake-effect showers. Know they'll be hit-or-miss if you'll be outside. (WNEM)

Today’s breeze will be slower than Wednesday’s, but still noticeable if you’ll be outside. Expect speeds of 10 to 15 mph from the southwest with gusts near 25 mph. Despite the southwesterly direction, the colder airmass behind Wednesday’s cold front will allow highs only to around 55 degrees. It will be closer to 52 to 53 in our northern row of counties.

Thursday will be cooler than the last few days with highs near 55 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

A secondary cold front behind Wednesday’s will help to reinforce the colder air tonight. We expect lows to fall to around 36 degrees, and the wind direction from the southwest should still allow the chance for some lake-effect showers. They’re expected to be more isolated tonight. The wind will slow back down to 5 to 10 mph. Grab the jackets and hats for the bus stop Thursday morning, though!

Friday

Cloud coverage may be more variable in the morning, but expect them to increase to mostly cloudy coverage through the course of the day. Isolated showers are still possible, but there will be plenty of dry time in-between too. For Friday Night Lights, it won’t be impossible to see a few showers, but no complete washouts are expected for those evening games. It will be cooler for football though, highs only reach to around 52 Friday afternoon, with temperatures surely in the 40s by the time games kick off at 7 PM. The breeze is also expected to pick up during the afternoon with a speed of 10 to 15 mph and gusts to 25 mph from the southwest.

Friday will be cooler with high temperatures in the lower 50s. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

Rain chances are present both days, but the timing may be convenient for us! The best chance of rain Saturday appears to be in the morning, and it may be able to be narrowed down to just the early morning too. Sunday’s chance doesn’t move in until the evening, essentially after sundown. This should allow for some periods of drier weather through a good chunk of the weekend.

The weekend has a good chunk of dry time in the middle. Rain focuses on Saturday morning and Sunday evening/night. (WNEM)

Temperatures stay cooler through the weekend though, highs will reach around 52 degrees Saturday and 53 degrees Sunday. Saturday night lows should drop to around 35 degrees, and Sunday night will be around 36 degrees. We’ll monitor how conditions evolve for Sunday night and Monday night, but with the cold air and showers moving in, it’s possible a few wet snowflakes could mix in. Definitely stay tuned for that!

See where high temperatures lie starting next week in your full 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.