Flint Bishop announces return of popular air show

Flint Bishop International Airport announced the return of its air show.
Flint Bishop International Airport announced the return of its air show.
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - After more than 30 years, Wings Over Flint is making a historic return to Flint Bishop Airport.

The show will return to the skies June 24-25 in 2023.

“This is going to be epic! We are so excited to bring an air show back to the Flint Community,” said Nimo Sapone, CEO at the Flint Bishop Airport. “This type of event has been missing from the region for three decades and it’s time to celebrate aviation again.”

The two-day event includes air performances, aircraft static displays, children’s activities, and more. The event will also spotlight armed forces, veterans and first responders.

“A considerable amount of community support is needed for the Air Show. We are hoping our community partners will join us in generation enthusiasm for aviation,” said Sapone. “We will need lots of support in the way of sponsorships, volunteers, and awareness.”

