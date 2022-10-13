House torn down following overnight fire

Swan Creek Twp., Mich. (WNEM) - Crews responded to an overnight house fire in the 2300 block of S. Graham Rd.

The fire was called in at 12:09 a.m. Multiple agencies responded, including the Chesaning Fire Department and Tri-Township Fire.

According to the Tri-Township Fire Chief, the house sustained substantial damage and had to be torn down once the fire was out.

All residents were able to evacuate, with no injuries reported.

Consumers Energy crews were also at the scene to repair a damaged gas line. Investigators say it was likely damaged by the fire, and did not cause the fire itself.

No word yet as to how the fire started.

