Superintendent of Meridian Public Schools announces retirement

SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - Members of the Meridian Board of Education in Midland County voted six to zero in a special meeting tonight, to accept the retirement of Craig Carmoney.

Carmoney was named superintendent of the district in 2011.

Before coming to MPS, according to his LinkedIn page, he was the assistant superintendent for Bullock Creek Schools.

Board members said they were not be able to comment on the retirement.

The board of education named Chief Financial Officer Sarah Glann as the assistant superintendent, while the district develops a plan to find a successor to Carmoney.

