Superintendent of Meridian Public Schools announces retirement

Craig Carmoney’s retirement was accepted by board members at a special meeting.
Craig Carmoney’s retirement was accepted by board members at a special meeting.
Craig Carmoney’s retirement was accepted by board members at a special meeting.(WNEM)
By Austen Burks
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - Members of the Meridian Board of Education in Midland County voted six to zero in a special meeting tonight, to accept the retirement of Craig Carmoney.

Carmoney was named superintendent of the district in 2011.

Before coming to MPS, according to his LinkedIn page, he was the assistant superintendent for Bullock Creek Schools.

Board members said they were not be able to comment on the retirement.

The board of education named Chief Financial Officer Sarah Glann as the assistant superintendent, while the district develops a plan to find a successor to Carmoney.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An aggressive plan to tear down blighted structures in Flint and Genesee County has been...
Millions will be used to eliminate eyesores in Genesee County
Swan Valley Learning Center
Swan Valley Learning Center needs director to stay open beyond October
Swan Valley Learning Center needs new director
Swan Valley Learning Center looking for director
TV5 Evening Weather Update: Wednesday, Oct. 12
TV5 Evening Weather Update: Wednesday, Oct. 12