1 dead, 1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following L’Anse gas station OWI crash, fire

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: One person is dead, one person is hospitalized and a semi driver is in jail for drunken driving after crashing into a L’Anse gas station Thursday night, causing it to catch fire.

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers were called at 11:10 p.m. Thursday to the Holiday Gas Station for a fatal traffic crash and large-scale structure fire. Upon investigation, troopers learned the crash involved a semi-truck and trailer striking the gas pumps resulting in hitting and killing a 43-year-old man from Baraga while outside filling his vehicle with gas.

The crash caused an extensive structure fire to the station and surrounding vehicles. US-41 was shut down for several hours due to the fire and traffic crash investigation.

MSP Accident Investigators and MSP Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED) Investigators are assisting with the investigation.

The 43-year-old Baraga man was taken to Baraga County Memorial Hospital (BCMH) where he was later pronounced dead. A Holiday Store employee was also taken to BCMH for injuries sustained. Another store customer was able to escape from the scene with no injuries. A trainee who was a passenger in the semi-truck did not sustain injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 22-year-old man from Illinois, was lodged at the Baraga County Jail for operating while intoxicated causing death.

No names have been released.

Troopers were assisted by Baraga County Sheriff’s Office, Keweenaw Bay Tribal Police, Baraga Village Police, and L’Anse Police. Several local fire departments responded, including L’Anse Fire Department, Baraga Fire Department, Houghton Fire Department, Arvon Fire Department, Aura Fire Department, Pelkie Fire Department, as well as Bay Ambulance Service.

The MSP says the scene is still very active and remains under investigation.

UPDATE 7:23 a.m.: Michigan State Police are still on the scene of the fire; flames have now been put out according to our reporter on the scene.

Original story:

Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at the Holiday gas station in L’Anse.

We have been unable to confirm the cause of the fire and if there are any injuries at this time. According to our reporter on the scene around 1:00 a.m., the roof appeared to have partially collapsed. Local fire departments are using a ladder to extinguish flames. Officials are blocking off the road, and re-routing traffic through town, then back to the highway. UPPCO is also on scene assisting.

