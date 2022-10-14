Cooler for Friday football & staying cool this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The cooler turn we’ve had in the forecast sticks around for today and also this weekend. While rain chances will be a little more sparse than Thursday, they’ aren’t zero as we head through today. We’re watching for scattered showers tonight, the timing will be close with Friday Night Lights. Fingers-crossed for dry weather for the games!

Today

Conditions out the door are close to being identical to Thursday morning. Temperatures in the 30s have been sweeping through the area with isolated showers moving in from the west. Grab the same jacket you had yesterday, and possibly the rain gear if you have any showers moving over your area. You can track the rain with our Interactive Radar. Rain chances during the daylight hours are actually better this morning, through the afternoon only a few isolated showers are possible. Many are expected to stay dry for a good 6+ hour window. For Friday Night Lights, scattered showers are likely to move in just after the games end. During game time though, the best rain chances with lie in our western tier of counties. You can access the forecasts for some of your favorite teams right here!

Friday Night Lights games should mostly stay dry, but keep the rain gear on you just in case! (WNEM)

Highs today will be even cooler than Thursday, many from the Tri-Cities, east and south of there too, should land around 51 degrees. Our northwestern tier will likely stay in the middle and upper 40s this afternoon. The wind will stay southwesterly with a speed of 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Friday will be a cooler day with highs ranging from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. (WNEM)

Tonight

The big question as mentioned above is if scattered showers hold off long enough for our Friday Night Lights games. It does appear they will, but it will be cutting it quite close! Through the period, scattered showers are still expected to move in. The most widespread rain will be in the middle of the overnight.

The middle of Friday night should see the most widespread rain. (WNEM)

Lows tonight are expected to fall to around 39 degrees. The evening’s south wind will turn southwesterly, holding a speed of 5 to 15 mph.

Friday night will see 30s overspreading the area again. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

The main theme of the weekend is cooler weather. Just like Friday, both days will see temperatures in the 40s for the majority of the daytime, with highs in the lower 50s only briefly being reached in the afternoon. Saturday should reach around 51 degrees, Sunday around 53 degrees. Saturday night will also be cold with a low near 35 degrees. Saturday will be the breezier day of the weekend with a southwesterly wind occasionally gusting to 25 mph, while Sunday only sees a 5 to 15 mph wind from the west southwest.

The theme of the weekend is cool weather. (WNEM)

The rain from Friday night should be scattered, possibly even just isolated, on Saturday morning. That then leads way to a decent stretch of dry weather from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon. By Sunday evening, more showers are expected to move in, with activity mostly not starting until after sundown. Late Sunday night, a few wet snowflakes might be able to mix in to those showers. Keep and eye out for updates on that!

Take a look at the cold start to next week in your full 7-Day Forecast, and have a wonderful weekend!

