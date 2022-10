SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Cooler weather holds for our Friday Night Lights games this evening. Keep an eye on showers with our Interactive Radar, the timing of them will be cutting it very close for our games tonight! Grab the rain gear just to be safe, and bundle up! Check back each week for the forecasts for some of your favorite teams!

Week 8: Kingston @ Mayville (WNEM)

Week 8: Charlotte @ Hamady (WNEM)

Week 8: Durand @ New Lothrop (WNEM)

Week 8: Ithaca @ Carollton (WNEM)

Week 8: Grand Blanc @ Davison (WNEM)

Week 8: Bendle @ Saginaw MLS (WNEM)

Week 8: Swartz Creek @ Corunna (WNEM)

Week 8: Croswell-Lexington @ North Branch (WNEM)

Week 8: Frankenmuth @ Garber (WNEM)

Week 8: Saginaw Heritage @ Flint Powers (WNEM)

Week 8: Clarkston @ Lapeer (WNEM)

