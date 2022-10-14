Michigan schools work together to increase enrollment

Mott Community college hosted a college fair on Thursday with the goal to generate students’ interest in higher education.
By La'Nita Brooks
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Mott Community college hosted a college fair on Thursday with the goal to generate students’ interest in higher education.

“We’re doing whatever we can and as much as we can,” said Gary Campinoi, Mott Community College admissions representative.

This has been a shared sentiment for universities across the state as enrollment has been on a decline over the past decade.

Fifty universities and colleges were represented at the fair, with more than a thousand students in attendance.

“I think most of it is just being back face to face, it’s what I’ve heard from a lot of reps tonight,” Campinoi said. “After the morning session, one of the reps said, ‘I’ve never had as many students engaged as I have this morning.’ And I think students are ready to be face to face.”

Statistics show not only have fewer students been graduating from high school, but among those who do graduate, fewer are choosing to enroll in college.

“We got a lot of careers, HVAC, welding that are in high demand right now, that we just don’t have enough graduates for them,” said Derek Kiefer, admissions representative for MIAT College of Technology. “So, we’re trying to help people find that you can go to school for seven months to two years.”

Percivierre Whitmore, an admissions representative for Northwood University, says part of the school’s tactic is partnering with other schools.

“We’re trying to be more engaged, especially with Mott Middle High School, that’s a high school on campus,” Whitmore said. “Engaging with their entrepreneur seminar, engaging with them showing the business aspect, how Northwood can be a part of their college experience.”

Overall, Michigan schools feel it’s a promising time to recruit.

“Look at the job you want to do or where you want to work and then figure out the path to get there,” Kiefer said. “Choose the school that’s going to best get you there, and then you’ll be successful.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fire.
Man pleads guilty to arson at Planned Parenthood clinic
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Friday Morning, Oct. 14th
Clio Can-Do Color Run is Oct. 15th at 10 a.m. at the Clio Country Club.
Clio Can-Do Color Run
TV5 Wake-Up visits Exit 13 for the 10-year anniversary
Exit 13 Haunted House Walk-Thru
Mott Community college hosted a college fair on Thursday with the goal to generate students’...
Michigan schools work together to increase enrollment