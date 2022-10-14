Michigan schools work together to increase enrollment

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Mott Community college hosted a college fair on Thursday with the goal to generate students’ interest in higher education.

“We’re doing whatever we can and as much as we can,” said Gary Campinoi, Mott Community College admissions representative.

This has been a shared sentiment for universities across the state as enrollment has been on a decline over the past decade.

Fifty universities and colleges were represented at the fair, with more than a thousand students in attendance.

“I think most of it is just being back face to face, it’s what I’ve heard from a lot of reps tonight,” Campinoi said. “After the morning session, one of the reps said, ‘I’ve never had as many students engaged as I have this morning.’ And I think students are ready to be face to face.”

Statistics show not only have fewer students been graduating from high school, but among those who do graduate, fewer are choosing to enroll in college.

“We got a lot of careers, HVAC, welding that are in high demand right now, that we just don’t have enough graduates for them,” said Derek Kiefer, admissions representative for MIAT College of Technology. “So, we’re trying to help people find that you can go to school for seven months to two years.”

Percivierre Whitmore, an admissions representative for Northwood University, says part of the school’s tactic is partnering with other schools.

“We’re trying to be more engaged, especially with Mott Middle High School, that’s a high school on campus,” Whitmore said. “Engaging with their entrepreneur seminar, engaging with them showing the business aspect, how Northwood can be a part of their college experience.”

Overall, Michigan schools feel it’s a promising time to recruit.

“Look at the job you want to do or where you want to work and then figure out the path to get there,” Kiefer said. “Choose the school that’s going to best get you there, and then you’ll be successful.”

