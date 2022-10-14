Sheriff: Man arrested for starving a puppy to death

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man has been arrested for allegedly starving a puppy to death.

Coleon Wright, 22, has been charged with two counts of killing/torturing an animal, and abandoning/cruelty to two or three animals.

On Oct. 6, the dead 4-week-old puppy and an emaciated 9-month-old puppy was discovered by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office following a tip, Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

Investigators discovered that for four days, the puppy received no food and no veterinary care, Swanson said.

The puppy found alive, a 9-month-old Pit Bull named Bitsy, was rescued. After being nursed back to health by Genesee County Animal Control, she is up for adoption.

Swanson said if you are struggling to find help caring for your animals, there is help available.

Wright is due back in court on Oct. 20.

