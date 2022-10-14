Sheriff’s office arrests man accused of manufacturing child porn

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of manufacturing child pornography in mid-Michigan.

The suspect was arrested Friday morning in Mt Morris.

He has previously been charged for having hundreds and hundreds of images and videos of child pornography with victims between 4 and 14-years-old, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

The sheriff’s office re-arrested the suspect on Friday after receiving new information about alleged incidents that happened at two different apartment complexes in Mt. Morris in 2017 and 2018.

“In these apartment complexes, [the suspect] had a 4 to 5-year-old victim that was brought to the location in Mt. Morris by a family member. We believe it was a father,” Swanson said. “And brought to that location to have sex in a vile, disgusting porn ring.”

Investigators do not yet know the identity of the victim or the family member who allegedly took the child to the apartments. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have information to come forward.

