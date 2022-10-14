Showers return late tonight, cool but mostly dry weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After some soggy moments the last few days, today has been a nice break!

Temperature wise we haven’t changed too much, but we’ve gotten a chance to dry out a bit and it looks like that should hold for the most part into your Friday evening plans! As for the weekend, we’ll have some shower chances, but you should know those are not expected to ruin the weekend, and most of the daylight hours should be just fine!

This Evening & Overnight

Although we’ve had moments of sunshine here and there, expect clouds to largely dominate our skies heading into the later evening and overnight hours. Beyond any isolated sprinkles or light showers, we don’t expect significant precipitation through your Friday evening plans, including high school football.

Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall in the 30s tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s initially this evening before dropping off into the 40s after sunset. By the end of the night, overnight lows will settle mostly in the 30s.

Showers move in overnight into Saturday morning. (WNEM)

Rain is eventually expected to return overnight as our next front comes through. Beyond a cold rain, these showers will pass through with little impact, less than 0.25″.

Saturday

Any showers early Saturday should move out quickly and the rest of the day should be dry! We’ll have a chance to break into some sunshine behind that disturbance, so it won’t be completely dreary to start the weekend. Clouds will likely fill back in a bit during the afternoon and evening, but there shouldn’t be any worry for wet weather into the evening hours.

High temperatures for Saturday, October 15th. (WNEM)

High temperatures on Saturday are expected to be a bit cooler than Friday, with a mix of 40s and 50s. Winds will be blustery, with a west southwest flow around 10 to 20 miles per hour, occasionally gusting near 25 to 30 miles per hour.

Lows on Saturday night will settle into the 30s, under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday

Sunday will be the opposite of Saturday, with a dry start, and rain holding off until later in the day. We’ll have a chance to see some pockets of sun during the morning, but clouds will be increasing through the day.

High temperatures for Sunday, October 16th. (WNEM)

As of Friday evening, it appears our best chance for rain on Sunday will be during the evening hours, with showers moving in from northwest to southeast. Those showers look scattered, so you may be able to find windows of dry time on Sunday evening as well. It’s not impossible late Sunday night to see a few flakes mix in, especially in our counties to the north.

Scattered showers are expected on Sunday, primarily in the evening hours. (WNEM)

Highs on Sunday will be warmer than Saturday, but still remain a mix of 40s and 50s. Winds on Sunday are expected to start southwesterly early in the day, and eventually turn westerly around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Have a wonderful weekend!

