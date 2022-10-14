Whitmer, Dixon face off in first debate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNEM) - Thursday marked the first debate between Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon.

Each woman positioned herself on issues like abortion rights, gun control and inflation.

Whitmer, a Democrat, painted Dixon as someone who spews conspiracy theories and divisive rhetoric without bringing solutions to the table.

On the other hand, Dixon characterized Whitmer as someone who has failed during her term as governor without keeping the promises she previously made.

The first question posed was about the candidates’ stance on abortion rights. Whitmer said she would be voting yes on Proposal 3.

“Michigan could revert to a 1931 law that makes it a felony, no exceptions for rape or incest, criminalizing doctors and nurses. The only reason that law is not in effect right now is because of my lawsuit stopping that,” Whitmer said. “When Roe fell, Mrs. Dixon celebrated that. She said it didn’t even go far enough. She said she wanted to make abortion a felony, no exceptions for rape, incest or health of the woman and throw doctors and nurses in jail. That’s too extreme and too dangerous.”

“I’ve never said that I wanted to criminalize people. I never said that I wanted this to be a felony. She just is completely making it up,” Dixon said. “My position on abortion is clear. I am pro-life with exceptions for life of the mother, but I understand this is going to be decided by the people of the state of Michigan or by a judge. As the governor has already stated, a judge has already ruled in this case. Please understand that the governor doesn’t have a choice to go around a judge or a constitutional amendment.”

Dixon said she would respect the will of the people when it comes to Proposal 3. Whitmer said the same, but also called out Dixon for not accepting the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The women also disagreed over how to handle education funding and gun violence in schools.

“The same month as the Oxford school shooting where four children were murdered, eight were injured and the community was terrorized, Tudor Dixon posted on her social media a picture of her shooting a gun with a caption that said, ‘Gun control means using both hands,’” Whitmer said. “She’s too dangerous and too out of touch to be trusted with protecting our kids. She’ll put the Second Amendment before second graders every time.”

“Gretchen Whitmer has made it pretty clear she wants to make sure she takes away any protection you can have. She wouldn’t allow protection even inside of the school where we know that’s the best case scenario if we have someone that can shoot down a shooter, shoot down the threat,” Dixon said. “She doesn’t want anything like that. She wants to make sure your kids are in a sitting duck zone where there can be no guns and there’s no protection against them.”

Dixon criticized Whitmer on her handling of COVID-19 and nursing home deaths, while Whitmer defended her leadership during the discovery of a novel virus that has killed thousands of Michiganders.

The two also exchanged barbs on crime and police funding.

One of the final points of the debate dealt with inflation and taxes.

“It’s very interesting that they asked about the pension tax because the governor stood here four years ago and said that she would, that that would be one of the first things she would do, would be repeal the pension tax,” Dixon said. “That hasn’t happened in the four years that she has been governor. In fact, the other question was, ‘Would you try to get the income tax down to 3.9 [percent]?’ The governor was actually offered two different reductions in the personal income tax to get money back in your pockets, but she vetoed both of those. It’s not surprising. This governor has vetoed more bills than any governor for the past 70 years. She also had the opportunity to give you a gas tax holiday, and guess what? She vetoed that as well.”

“Mrs. Dixon’s party has been in control of the Michigan Senate for 40 years. I know she hasn’t lived in Michigan that long, but I’m not here to play games. When the legislature sends me a bill and tells you they’ve cut your taxes, but they know secretly none of it even goes into effect until 2023. I don’t play those games. I veto those games. You deserve honesty. You deserve solutions.”

The second debate is scheduled for Oct. 25 in Rochester. WNEM-TV5 will carry that debate live.

