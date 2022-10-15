DOJ awards $348K grant to support safe neighborhoods

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Department of Justice announced Friday that a $348,836 grant for the eastern district of Michigan will help support the Safe Neighborhoods Program.

Funding supports community efforts to address gun violence and other serious crimes. The grant has been awarded to the Saginaw Community Foundation Inc.

The program’s goal is to foster trust and legitimacy in the community, set focused and strategic enforcement priorities and measure the results of efforts.

“By focusing on the most violent offenders and the most violent places, Saginaw has the opportunity to great improve the quality of life for the residents of Saginaw who are most acutely affected by gun violence, said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. “This award is great news for Saginaw as it will provide the funding needed to help reach our goal of reducing gun violence.”

The programs are led by U.S. Attorney’s Offices and local law enforcement and community organizations.

“Reducing violence and sustaining those reductions will require strong partnerships between criminal justice agencies and community stakeholders and a shared commitment to the safety and well-being of every community member,” said OJP Deputy Assistant Attorney General Maureen Henneberg. “The investments we are making through Project Safe Neighborhoods will enable every stakeholder to play a part in building safer and healthier communities.”

