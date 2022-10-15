Grocery store owner injured in hit-and-run

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw county business owner, known for his animated posts on Facebook is recovering after he was injured in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of his store.

Gabe Shoup who is known among locals in the city of Burt for his “beep beep” videos on Facebook.

His son says he almost lost his life Monday night.

“I heard a loud crash that sounded like an accident out on M-13. I immediately ran out the door because I felt that somebody needed my help,” said Austen Shoup.

That person turned out to be his father, Gabe. He was lying unconscious in the parking lot of his store, Gabe’s Grocery on Sheridan Road in Burt.

Shoup said he thought his father dead.

“I found his body in the ditch and I immediately rolled him over to give him assistance,” Austen said.

He said his father was returning to his store around 7:00 p.m. in a golf cart after having dinner at his sister’s home nearby.

His sister said while in his parking lot, a green pickup crossed the oncoming traffic lane and hit him, then took off.

“They hit him, turned around and went down west Burt road going probably about 85 miles-per-hour to get away from the scene of the crime,” said Debra Gutzwiller.

Gabe is said to be well known for his vibrant personality and his Facebook posts. His family says he goes the extra mile, literally, by delivering groceries to the elderly, and even opening his store after hours for customers in need.

“He loves his neighborhood. He loves everybody around,” Gutzwiller said. “We just ask that everybody tries to keep their eyes out.”

Shoup suffered a broken collar bone, broken ribs and a concussion. He is recovering at Ascension St. Mary’s in Saginaw.

There is a gofundme for Gabriel Shoup’s medical expenses and reward money for information leading to an arrest.

