Parenting expert: North Carolina shooting suspect likely had pent-up anger

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - While investigators look into what prompted Thursday’s mass shooting in North Carolina, a mid-Michigan parenting expert suggests the violence was the result of pent-up anger.

“They’re not necessarily thinking about the other person,’ said Thomas Haller, who is retired. “They’re thinking about themselves and ‘what do I need to dispel out of me, my intense emotional feelings.’ "

Police in Raleigh say the shooter was a 15-year-old boy who killed five people Thursday night.

The victims included the boy’s 16-year-old brother and an off-duty police officer in a crime scene that spanned around two miles across the boy’s neighborhood.

Haller says that in many cases, teenage shooters feel emotionally cornered.

“They get caught in this thinking that ‘this is the only option I have. I don’t have anything else I can do with it anymore,’ " Haller said, adding shooters often ignore the potential consequences of their actions.

“That is overridden by ‘what might it look like in the eyes of my peers?’ "

Haller said it’s important to know the warning signs. They can be spotted by knowing the answers to such questions as: Is the teenager having problems at home or school or with peers? Are they depressed? Are they having dark thoughts?

“We need to look at those kinds of pieces as professionals,” Haller said. “As parents want to kind of watch out for that too, so we can begin to see earlier where somebody might be struggling and how we need to move in.”

The victims of the shooting ranged in age from 16 to 52 years old.

The suspect reportedly is in critical condition with a self-inflicted wound.

