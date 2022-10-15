Saginaw man convicted of federal drug, gun offenses

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials said that a 21-year-old Saginaw man facing several federal charges was convicted Friday.

Cortiyah Moore faced a federal jury in Bay City following a three-day trial.

According to testimony and evidence, on September 27, 2021, State Police Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a car with three men inside.

The troopers found a loaded, semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine at Moore’s feet. Officials said Moore also had a large amount of cash, as well as the driver and passenger.

Troopers also found fentanyl and crack, and a second pistol with a drum magazine and auto-sear.

Moore was charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute, possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and felon in possession of a firearm. Officials said a jury found Moore guilty on all counts.

Moore, who was a convicted felon out on probation at the time of the traffic stop, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, and a maximum of life. He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 19, 2023.

