Sheriff’s office seeks public’s help in Genesee Co. child pornography investigation

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to search their memories for information that could help them in a child pornography case.

Sheriff Chris Swanson announced today’s arrest of 37-year-old Daniel Flowers of Mount Morris.

Flowers is facing felony charges from last year, but Swanson says he continued to download, distribute and manufacture child pornography.

He said investigators learned that between 2017 and 2018, Flowers visited an apartment complex in Mount Morris where a 4 or 5-year-old child was brought to have to sex.

“We don’t know the identity of the 4-year-old, who’s now maybe 8, maybe 9,” Swanson said. “We don’t know the identity of the father that we believe brought this child there.”

Swanson said Evans has not revealed the identity of the father which is why investigators are bringing the case up.

There are two apartment complexes in Mount Morris, and they say Flowers lived at both.

They’re trying to piece together the timeline involving the child.

“If you lived in an apartment complex between the years 2017 and 2018 and Flowers was there, and you saw something, or worse yet, you knew something, please come forward,” Swanson said. “We’ll protect you and your information. We’ll protect you because we’ve got to find justice for this victim.”

Evans faces a court hearing on Oct. 24 on the previous charges.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.