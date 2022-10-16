Flint entrepreneur gives back to community, named to 40 under 40

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An entrepreneur is giving back to the city where she began her career.

She is hosting a free workshop now to help connect people in Flint to resources they may need to build back the community.

A self-made CEO and owner of multiple businesses, Ebonie Gipson is just getting started with the changes she wants to make in her hometown.

“My goal and my desire is that the work that we’ve done in Flint is an example and a template that we can help share across the world,” Gipson said.

The business coach and consultant said she had to learn the hard way sometimes, and all of that goes into creating a successful small business.

“When I first started my consulting agency, there were certain resources and support that I was looking for that I was not able to find, such as mentorship, and certain programs to help me with marketing and structuring the business effectively,” Gipson said. “Our motto is we build community through entrepreneurship. I know firsthand being an entrepreneur how hard it is to start your business.”

She found her way, which is why she says she is giving back.

“This is our way of driving the economy also making sure our businesses are able to activate in some of the most important spaces and at some of the most important times,” Gipson said.

Her business, I’m Building Something Consulting LLC. is hosting a free workshop where vendors will lend their tips and support with a goal of bringing more small businesses and jobs to the city of Flint.

“It’s really for anyone who is looking to elevate their business or build a stronger business,” Gipson said.

The Small Business Saturday Workshop is November 26th at the Word of Life Christian Church in Flint. It is open to the public.

“We’re simply being a solution to the problems,” Gipson said.

Gipson was also recently named to the Flint and Genesee Group’s 40 under 40 program.

