Harris travels to Michigan to fundraise, rally voters

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit and Southfield Saturday to fundraise, rally young voters and talk about the impact of chip production on the U.S. auto industry.

“I do believe that as we think about an investment in the future, it is about investing in the talent and the young people of our nation,” Harris said.

Ahead of midterm elections, Harris’ first stop Saturday morning was to rally young voters at a student voter education event in Southfield.

“You are leaders in the classroom, on athletic fields, in places of worship, and in so many other places in the community. And now, for the first time, many of you can access the single most powerful tool you can have to lead and care for your community. And that is, you can register to vote,” Harris said.

Harris also participated in a walking tour of Focus Hope Manufacturing Training Facility and then made brief remarks about microchips and Michigan as a manufacturing state.

There, she talked about the Chips and Science Act of 2022, saying it was an investment in homegrown manufacturing, rather than depending on other countries.

“Michigan has always been a model for our country of what we do when we recognize the value and importance of workers, when we understand how workers have built our economy, our middle class, and that we must continue to invest in them if we want to invest in the strength of our nation,” Harris said.

Harris also spoke about issues that are important to young voters like climate change, employment, and student debt.

“Our administration heard young voters in 2020 who said that they are burdened by debt, student loan debt, to the point that they’re delaying starting families, buying a home, even paying rent because of the weight of that debt,” Harris said.

