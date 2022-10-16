Increasing clouds and rain showers Sunday, Rain showers Monday and Tuesday.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We are starting our Sunday under mostly sunny skies for a good portion of the area, but unfortunately we won’t stay that way all day. Clouds increase by early afternoon for just about everyone, leaving the area in mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day.

Temperatures should reach the low 50s for most of us this afternoon (upper 40s across the north), before we cool back tonight. Temperatures should fall into the mid-upper 30s across the south, Tri-Cities and Thumb while the north reaches the low 30s. Temperatures will only make the low 40s over the next few days until later in the week when 50s and 60s return to the state.

Rain showers will make their way back into Mid-Michigan this afternoon, specifically for areas along US-127 until the evening hours when showers should push into the Tri-Cities and the Huron shoreline, eventually followed by the Thumb and down towards Flint. Given that temperatures will fall into the mid-low 30s across the north, I expect some wet snowflakes to mix in with the rain showers at times early tomorrow morning. Rain showers will continue into Tuesday periodically, and possibly into Wednesday as well.

WNEM TV5 Weekend Wake-up 8 a.m. - FirstWarn5 Full Forecast

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.